Oklahoma becomes first state to join national initiative to improve foster care

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma is now the first state to join a new national initiative to improve foster care in America.

A Home for Every Child aims to increase the number of foster homes and reduce the number of children entering the system.

Oklahoma will partner with federal agencies to support the initiative and improve outcomes for families across the state. Oklahoma was selected as the inaugural state for its improvements in child welfare.

“Oklahoma’s commitment to our children is unmatched. Since I took office, we have 3,500 fewer children in foster care. That success starts with a safe home. We’re honored that Oklahoma was chosen to lead this effort,” said Governor Kevin Stitt. “Our state has worked hard to improve outcomes for children, and this initiative gives us the tools to continue strengthening families and expanding the number of safe homes available.”

According to U.S. Administration for Children and Families Assistant Secretary Alex Adams, the goal is to achieve a foster home-to-child ratio greater than 1:1 by increasing the availability of licensed foster homes.

“Oklahoma has demonstrated how effective prevention can reduce entries into foster care, and their success should serve as a model for other states hoping to drive progress towards achieving a 1:1 ratio of foster homes to children in foster care. We are grateful for our partnership with Oklahoma to ensure we continue to center the best interests of children," said Adams.

For every 100 children entering foster care, only 57 licensed foster homes are available.

Those interested in fostering can learn more on the Oklahoma Human Services website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

