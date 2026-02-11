Green Country educators included in Teacher of the Year shortlist

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Department of Education has announced the ten finalists for the 2026 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year.

Two finalists are from Green Country: LeeAnn Pressler from Central Middle School in Bartlesville and Liz Reed, an English teacher at the Owasso 8th Grade Center.

Reed was also the 2025 Owasso Public Schools Teacher of the Year.

"Liz Reed embodies the heart of Owasso Public Schools,” OPS Superintendent Dr. Margaret Coates said. "Her ability to connect with students, understand their individual needs, and inspire them to grow both academically and personally sets her apart as an educator. From mentoring students beyond the classroom to creating a culture where every learner feels seen, valued, and encouraged to be their best, Liz’s impact is profound. Being named a finalist for Oklahoma Teacher of the Year is a well-deserved recognition of the difference she makes every day.”

Reed is a 2001 graduate of Owasso High School and a 2005 graduate of Oklahoma State University.

The 2026 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year will be announced in June.

Vanessa Jones | Bethel High School, Bethel

Serena Neely | Will Rogers Elementary, Shawnee

Tracie Grunewald | Oklahoma Virtual High School, Oklahoma Virtual Charter Academy

Tobi Gordon | Brink Junior High School, Moore

Mary Tyree | Alva High School, Alva

Ellie Pryor | Cedar Heights, Highland Park, and Horace Mann Elementary, Woodward

LeeAnn Pressler | Central Middle School, Bartlesville

Kasey Bennett | Northwest Heights Elementary

Keely Flynn | Lindbergh Elementary, Durant

Elizabeth Reed | Owasso Eighth Grade Center, Tulsa

