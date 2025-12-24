Last-minute shoppers are hurrying to find the perfect Christmas present

TULSA, Okla. — As Santa prepares for his Christmas Eve journey, last-minute shoppers across Tulsa are racing to find those final gifts before the big day arrives.

The countdown to Christmas is on, and the last-minute rush is in full swing at Tulsa Premium Outlets. Twinkling lights illuminate the shopping center as customers dart between stores, hoping to check every name off their lists.

For Jali Samure, a mom of five, it was a holiday mission to track down the one gift her son begged for.

"A Ronaldo jersey, a soccer jersey. I had to search everywhere to find that jersey. That's what it was. And it was here," Samure said.

Aaron Cope was focused on making sure his wife wakes up to something special after receiving an unusual present from Santa: a new hot tub, plus a few practical treats.

"She wanted a crossbody purse and a new pair of tennis shoes, so we got her that and then some perfume and looking for some other odds and ends, maybe some workout gear or something," Cope said.

Shopping late had another bonus: the deals. Clearance racks and holiday markdowns turned frantic gift-hunting into festive savings opportunities.

"Simply Southern, we love that. They have $5.99 shirts, they have clearance, buy one, get one 50% off," Samure said.

Cope found similar savings throughout his shopping trip.

"I think 70% off, so in total, yeah, it was like 50%, then 20%, so that was a surprisingly good deal, but that is one reason I like to wait till the last minute too, because you can find really good deals," Cope said.

Both shoppers say the stress of last-minute shopping melts away when they imagine the smiles under the tree and the joy their gifts will bring.

"Just joy, I guess, and just happy that we're all together and healthy as a family," Cope said.

"Joy, just pure joy, just to see their smiles. It's a blessing. So to be able to do, no matter the timing, is a gift for me," Samure said.

In the end, the best part of the season isn't the gift or how long it took to find it — it's the grin when it's opened.

The outlet mall and Walmart close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and won't reopen til December 26.

Target closes at 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve and closes all day on Christmas.

