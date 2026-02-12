Vernon A.M.E. Church transformation begins with groundbreaking ceremony

TULSA, Okla. — A groundbreaking ceremony today marks the beginning of a multi-year, nationally funded effort to transform the historic Vernon A.M.E. Church in Tulsa's Greenwood District into a cultural institution.

The Vernon A.M.E. Church holds the distinction of being the only Black-owned structure to survive the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. Founded in 1905 and moved to Greenwood in 1908, Vernon African Methodist Episcopal was one of 13 churches that served thousands of Black Tulsans before the massacre.

During the attack, several people fled to Vernon, finding shelter in the basement closet. The congregation completed the current sanctuary in 1925.

The church has undergone several renovations over the years. In 2020, a national grant helped replace its iconic stained glass windows. In 2021, the 1921 Race Massacre Centennial Commission presented the historic church with a $200,000 donation to help with needed repairs. Additional work was completed in 2023, including a parking lot expansion.

The Vernon Witness has announced this new transformation project. Project Director, Kristi Williams, says the effort is about building a community of supporters who understand the church's profound significance.

Lieutenant Governor, Matt Pinnell, and Tulsa Mayor, Monroe Nichols, are among several officials expected to speak at the groundbreaking ceremony, which begins at 10 a.m.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

