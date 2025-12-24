'We made someone happy': non-profit aims to ease financial burden this holiday

Walter’s Way is a non-profit that operates from Good News Ministries in north Tulsa.

It’s been in its current location for about 2 years.

Each week, they distribute free groceries to between 125 and 150 families.

It aims to bring people together while also providing needed items and resources.

For Christmas Eve, they decided to do something a little different by also making a special breakfast for guests along with their grocery giveaway.

Guests like Kathleen McCall are grateful to have such a powerful support system backing them up, especially during the holidays.

“I just come here to supplement their food with what I can get," she said. "I get too much money to get food stamps, so this is really a blessing to me.”

McCall said she receives good, quality food that allows her to get her nutrient intake.

“It's fresh vegetables, fresh fruit, dairy products, canned food, and lots of times they don't have any meat, but almost every time I've ever been here, we've always got some fish.”

Doris Harbin and Patricia Robinson are volunteers with Walter's Way.

They have been helping the organization for several years, and are more than happy to do it.

“How do I feel? Exuberated, clean inside and out," said Harbin.b "My prayers are that Lord, give me somebody to help today.”

“They come in here and we greet them and all that, and by the time they get their box and come and at the end, they have the biggest smile on their faces," said Robinson. "That makes me happy, we made someone happy.”

McCall said she's also glad to be surrounded by good people during the holidays at a fellowship she enjoys attending.

“I enjoy the holiday, and I like to be around other people," she said. "This wonderful breakfast that they had for us here, and I wasn't even expecting that, so that was really wonderful.”

