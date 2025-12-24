Could public transit return to McAlester? City leaders want to know what residents and commuters think

MCALESTER, Okla. — McAlester residents and commuters have now through the first week of January to potentially help bring back a bus route - or more.

To support its coal workers, McAlester established Oklahoma's first interurban railway - AKA heavy trolleys in the early 20th century. It was later decommissioned, however.



But thanks in part to the planned American Li-Ion battery recycling factory expected to bring 300 jobs, alternative commutes might be needed more than any time in a half century.

"They don't have transportation, a lot of them," McAlester interim city manager Ken Wimer said. "They walk, bicycle, or walk on the sidewalk. So it's hard for them to be competitive for a job they can't get to."



Previous coverage>>> New battery factory coming to McAlester

The "might" doesn't depend on funding — money's not a big concern now — it's willpower.

This five-minute online survey is available through Jan. 4 for anyone who lives or works in McAlester.

The city asks if you would use public transit in the city and how often, and where it would be needed and for what purposes, along with how much you'd be willing to pay.

As of Dec. 23, the city reports the majority of 764 responses have signaled support for bus stops around each part of town. If it comes true in the next year or so, at least a few small buses and maybe a large one could hit the streets, Mayor Justin Few said.

"I think it'd be a tremendous benefit," Mayor Few told 2 News. "I mean, whether you have a vehicle - vehicles are expensive to maintain, expensive to own, just anything we can do to cut a dollar these days and help people out would be beneficial."

City of McAlester

"Anything that the community feels is important, we would be able to take into consideration," Wimer said, adding that the online survey can be done during the holidays as well. "Certainly get your family together and figure out where they want to go, right?"

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

