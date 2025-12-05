Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1  WX Alert
NewsLocal News

Actions

Helicopter crashed near Locust Grove

helicopter crash.jpg
KJRH
helicopter crash.jpg
Posted
and last updated

LOCUST GROVE, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol is on the scene of downed helicopter near Locust Grove.

It happened around 9:18 a.m. on Friday.

No further details are available at this time. 2 News Oklahoma crews are en route.

More from 2 News Oklahoma

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NEW KJRH 480

SHARE YOUR STORIES WITH US