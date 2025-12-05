Helicopter crashed near Locust Grove

LOCUST GROVE, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol is on the scene of downed helicopter near Locust Grove.
It happened around 9:18 a.m. on Friday.
No further details are available at this time. 2 News Oklahoma crews are en route.
