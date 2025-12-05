TULSA, Okla. — Inside The Bead Merchant, it doesn’t take long to feel the bead energy.

Part of the charm of the store at 15th and Harvard is the seeing the shoppers’ excitement, and the staff that is eager to talk about their favorite craft.

Owner Susanne Barnard can tell you about every bead in the place. Bernard took the leap 35 years ago to own a small business—it’s a jewelry store and workspace for serious jewelry makers, or someone just looking for a fun craft day.

“People are busy, so a long project like knitting, quilting, needlepoint may be a little less attainable for people,” she said.

WATCH: The Bead Merchant celebrates 35 years in business

The Bead Merchant celebrates 35 years in business

Over time, The Bead Merchant has developed into a community. She has loyal customers who are second-generation Bead Merchant shoppers.

“It’s about the sweetest way to be told you’re getting old, but it just matters, and it is neat to know people that long,” she said.

The store has every style imaginable. The amount of inventory is stunning—literally, walls covered with beads from all over the world. There is a table for customers to make the jewelry there, and the staff will help guide the process.

Sales and festivities are ongoing through the weekend.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

