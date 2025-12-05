Sapulpa Police: Holmes Park Elementary student brought gun to school

SAPULPA, Okla. — Sapulpa Police say a student brought a gun to Holmes Park Elementary on Oct. 31. The incident is only now coming to light more than a month later.

2 News Oklahoma spoke with Captain Troy Foreman. He wouldn’t release the exact age of the student, but did say they were in elementary school.

A student noticed the gun back on Halloween, but only recently told administrators.

“I’m not sure the details of that, I just know that, that student had seen the gun and then, I guess, at some point in time, later on decided to go tell a teacher or administration, or somebody, I’m not even sure who they told, just know that administration got wind of it,” Foreman said.

“The safety and security of our students, staff, and school community remains our highest priority. If you see or hear anything concerning, please report it immediately to law enforcement or school administration, and encourage your students to do the same,” a spokesperson for the school said in an email to parents.

SIMILAR SITUATION>>> 2 News Oklahoma's Brodie Myers reported on another incident of a gun on school grounds in Sapulpa

Police say a school resource officer identified the student. The SRO questioned both the student and their mom. The student admitted to bringing his mom’s gun to school.

There, “is a possibility,” the mother will face charges in connection to the incident, Foreman said.

Thankfully, no one was hurt, but that possibility, is always in the back of one Sapulpa parent’s mind.

2 News listened to her opinions, granting her anonymity.

“I just pray, trust God, because I can only do so much, but, just praying for a safe return everyday, to and from school, that’s all I can do really do,” the parent said.

Captain Foreman offered three tips to parents on dealing with guns around their children.

“Make sure that [parents] have their guns locked up and secured. Talk to your children about gun safety. And then third, would just be more mindful and in the know of what they’re students are taking to school. Look in their backpacks, just kind of talk to the students and see what’s going on with them,” Foreman said.

Police will not be increasing presence at the school, due to the isolated nature of the incident.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

