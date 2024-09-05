'Absolutely terrifying' | Two metro school districts find guns on campus

TULSA, Okla. — During class on Sept. 4, a teacher at Union High School suspected a student had a gun, according to a spokesman for the district.

The district told 2 News the gun was safely confiscated, but parents have renewed concerns for safety.

THE SITUATION

Union’s incident was not the only one in the metro on Sept. 4.

Sapulpa High School also notified parents about a gun found on campus.

According to an email sent to parents, the high school administration was made aware that a student had a gun. Authorities searched the student but did not find a gun on his person. However, they say they found a gun in his car.

Authorities confiscated the gun and removed the student from campus. No one was harmed or injured, the district said.

2 News made multiple attempts to reach Sapulpa police, to no avail.

At Union High School, nearly identical events unfolded.

A teacher, a spokesman for the district said, overheard a student bragging about a gun. The teacher notified security, who confiscated the gun without incident.

The spokesman said the district removed the student from class and plans to press charges.

THE CONSEQUENCES

It is a felony to bring a gun on public school property.

According to statements from both Union and Sapulpa, both districts plan to press charges on the students who brought the gun to school.

Chris Payne, with Union Public Schools, would not address specifics regarding possible disciplinary action. However, he said it is not uncommon for students to face long-term suspension.

The Sapulpa Public Schools statement made no mention of internal discipline.

THE PLAN

Both schools will be back in session as regularly scheduled.

Naturally, students and staff will be on heightened alert.

“We are always evaluating and reevaluating security procedures, seeing if there’s any measures we need to put in place,” Payne said.

THE TRENDS

Teens bringing guns to school is nothing new.

In fact, in 2019, the United States Secret Service studied 42 incidents of school violence.

In 76% of cases, investigators said, the students got the weapon from home.

“I think it’s a good reminder to parents to secure your weapons,” Payne said, “If you have weapons at home, please keep them in a secure place.”

Right now, it is unknown to the public where the metro students got their guns.

THE REACTION

2 News first heard of the incident at Union through a phone call from a district parent.

Michelle Jones, another Union parent, spoke with 2 News about the incident.

She says she’s told her child to stay vigilant.

“Keep your mind open and pay attention to your surroundings at all times,” Jones said.

No one in either incident was harmed or threatened. Authorities were able to secure the students and their firearms before a possible incident.

“What happens when we don’t catch it in time?” Jones asked, “I feel like it’s not if we’re going to have a school shooting; it’s when.”

While she is afraid for her child’s safety, she feels her options are limited.

“What’s the alternative? Besides keeping my kids at home? It’s absolutely terrifying,” Jones said.

In any situation, law enforcement frequently encourages citizens to say something when they see suspicious activity.

