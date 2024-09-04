Watch Now
Student detained after bringing gun to Union High School

TULSA, Okla. — Union Public Schools said school officers detained a student after a gun was found in his backpack on Sept. 4.

According to a spokesperson for the school, a teacher overheard the student saying he was "packing" and called for security to search his belongings.

A gun was found in the high school junior's backpack. The weapon and the student were immediately removed from the classroom.

The school plans to pursue criminal charges and disciplinary actions against the student.

The spokesperson said at no point was the gun used to threaten any students.

We asked the school for details about the weapon, but they were unable to tell us the type of gun or whether it was loaded.

Shortly after 2 News learned about this incident, a gun was recovered from a student's car at Sapulpa High School.

