LANE CLOSURE: Westbound lane at 121st and Elm closed as $16M project continues

JENKS, Okla. — The westbound lane ahead of the intersection at 121st and Elm construction is closed. The City of Jenks said the closure impacts drivers heading west, with lane shifting over to the existing turn lane.

Drivers will be able to head west through the turn lane but it’s important to know, cars can still turn both right and left. This could cause delays during rush hours.

The city released a map showing the lane closure.

It said construction crews are closing the lane to finish work on the northeast corner. This gives the workers more room to do what they need to do.

This is a part of the 16-million-dollar Elm Street Widening project that voters approved in a 2020 bond.

In December 2 News saw several posts about the street not being able to handle the traffic that came alongside Jenks’ growth.

When 2 News dug into the issue, there was money allocated to the project it sat idle for several years with little updates.

About a week after our initial story, the city announced the project was set to begin.

The two-phase project officially started in January and is widening Elm at 111th to 131st from three to five lanes.

It’s also adding a sidewalk and trail, along with a stormwater collection system.

The city acknowledged the pain of construction but asked residents for patience as the project continues.

2 News is working to learn how long the lane will be closed.

