'It's gotten crazy': Jenks roads not growing as quickly as city

JENKS, Okla. — The City of Jenks is rapidly growing, causing some issues with traffic. Some people living in Jenks said it's not all related to the outlet mall but new developments popping up around the city.

"It’s just needing the city to catch up with the growth and that’s our biggest thing," said Jessica Plisinski.

She works at Dry Clean and Laundry Center just off 121st and Elm.

KJRH

She said the traffic is really bad in the evenings.

After posting on Facebook asking about the traffic, many people living in Jenks responded, talking about the exact street Plisinski works on.

KJRH

"This road, particularly at the front of our store at 121st. I would say between 4:30 and 6 is a cluster and a half," said Plisinski.

While she said the outlet mall is bringing more people to the area the new neighborhoods are causing the traffic.

"It doesn’t matter if you are taking Elm or Elwood both is gonna be backed up because everyone is trying to avoid the outlet areas. We even go as far as not having customers come by because of how bad the roads are backed up," Plisinski said.

Local News SOLUTIONS IN JENKS: Crews install four-way stop in neighborhood near outlet mall Brodie Myers

In 2020, the City of Jenks passed a bond to widen Elm Street from 111st to 131st St. to five lanes, estimating about $16 million for the project.

City of Jenks

However, Plisinski said the project has not taken shape over the last four years.

"This is actually pre-COVID. They had talked about widening the road, and then the outlet mall got a pause, and I think they put a pause on widening the road. And since they opened, it’s been worse and worse and worse," said Plisinski.

2 News reached out to the city planner. She helped locate project updates on the City of Jenks website.

The latest update is from April of this year said, “Staff is soliciting proposals for construction management services.”

"If the City of Jenks can put up the effort to grow with the developments. I think we’ll be a lot better off for everything," said Plisinski.

When trying to talk with other city leaders, 2 News was told that no one was available and that it had a comment on the traffic issues.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

