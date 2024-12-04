SOLUTIONS IN JENKS: Crews install four-way stop in neighborhood near outlet mall

JENKS, Okla. — Sitting in the shadows of the Tulsa Premium Outlets is the Jenks neighborhood near 7th and Beaver.

Young families, like the Hamblins, can be found all around the neighborhood.

“Traffic has been just so bad. We have to worry about them getting hit by cars,” Victoria Hamblin said.

Hamblin’s neighbors feel the same.

2 News Oklahoma first visited the neighborhood in August.



2 NEWS WAS THERE >>> Jenks neighbors first raised concerns over the Summer

Neighbors had some suggestions to quell the influx of traffic from the mall.

“Adding some speed bumps? Yeah they might as well do that, yeah. Slow things down,” Justin Webb told 2 News in August.

Over the Summer, drivers on 7th and Beaver could see their speed because Jenks police placed a radar on the corner. Still, they could just blow right through the intersection. Since 2 News’ first story aired, the intersection has changed to a four-way stop.

“I think it says we listened,” Mayor Cory Box said, “Obviously, public safety is the city’s primary responsibility.”

Box met 2 News Oklahoma in the neighborhood. With Christmas shopping in full swing, he offered updates on the city’s response.

“I think the city’s done a good job of being reactive in this case to the citizen’s needs,” Box said, “Trying to get these folks to slow down as much as possible.”

Still, when Victoria’s daughter Arianna gets off the school bus, she’s careful.

“It’s definitely a little bit scary, because some of them go a little bit fast.”

As Christmas shopping at the outlet mall kicks into high gear, Victoria has a message for drivers.

“I just wish everybody would slow down and respect the fact there’s kids here,” Victoria Hamblin said.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

