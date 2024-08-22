'It's concerning' | Jenks neighbors see influx of traffic amid outlet mall opening

JENKS, Okla. — The traffic in one Jenks neighborhood is unmistakable. The stretch of Beaver, between 1st and 7th, sees a slew of cars daily.

Former Jenks city councilor Kaye Lynn addressed the issue during the Aug. 20 city council meeting.

“My neighbor called me, and shared with me some issues they witnessed on 1st street. Dangerous issues, not just issues,” Kaye said.

2 News sent its cameras to the neighborhood to check it out.

It’s just about a half-mile north of the Tulsa Premium Outlets.

2 News spoke with Justin Webb at his kid’s bus stop.

“It’s been crazy since the new [mall] came. So yeah, it’s been a lot of traffic,” Webb said.

Neighbors tell 2 News the influx of traffic from the outlet mall has made a dicey situation a little worse.

Katrina Little says she won’t let her son ride his bike or play out front.

“I’m scared he’s gonna get hit,” Little said.

The roads there are narrow. They don’t have sidewalks, and there is just one speed limit sign for blocks.

“This dialogue did happen, and I’ve had a dialogoue, I couldn’t tell you how many years now,” Lynn said.

Jenks police have addressed this issue, at least somewhat, by adding a radar display on a street corner to alert drivers of their speed.

Lynn says not much else has changed. She suggested adding speed bumps.

“They might as well do that. Yeah. Slow things down,” Webb said.

Problem is, leaders say they have heard from neighbors who don’t want the speed bumps. Plus, they could hinder emergency vehicles.

Not to mention the traffic, some neighbors report having several drivers using their driveway to turn around.

Webb estimates 10 cars use his driveway daily.

Some homeowners have resorted to cones in the driveway.

Webb says the area is not what it used to be.

“It’s a lot of traffic, you don’t know who’s coming in and who’s coming out anymore, it’s not secluded like it was,” Webb said.

These people hope drivers give a little more grace as they pass through the place they call home.

