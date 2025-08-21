MCN Supreme Court denies rehearing, upholds Freedmen citizenship

OKMULGEE, Okla. — The Muscogee Creek Nation Supreme Court denied a rehearing in the case that opened the door to citizenship for Creek Freedmen.



“I remember this picture when I was a little kid,” said Ron Graham.

Graham says it shows several family members including his great-grandfather, Joe Hutton, who walked the Trail of Tears and his grandmother Creasy.



His dad, Theodore Graham, was an original enrollee on the Dawes Freedmen Roll.

“I just had to have what was my birthright,” said Graham.



Ron Graham says the pictures and documents point to his long-standing connection to the Muscogee Creek Nation. He’s been trying to officially join it since 1983.



“I was denied for one reason, because of the lack of blood quantum,” said Graham. “It’s been a long journey, but I thank God for this journey. I’ve learned a lot. I’ve taught a lot of folks.”

He’s thankful the Muscogee Creek Nation Supreme Court denied the Citizenship Board’s request for a rehearing. The ruling upheld its decision that Creek Freedmen who can prove a connection to the Dawes Rolls regardless of blood quantum should be granted citizenship.



“I feel great about the decision,” said Graham. “I really do. Move forward and don’t look back.”



In it’s Aug. 20 decision, Justices said, “This court finds that no grounds were established upon which a rehearing would be appropriate.”



“The appellant’s disagreement with the court’s final decision is not sufficient to establish grounds for rehearing.”



READ THE FULL COURT RULING HERE.

“The court ruling, the decision, it’s plain,” said Graham.



Attorney Damario Solomon-Simmons, who represents Rhonda Grayson and Jeff Kennedy the pair at the center of this case, said they’ll seek enforcement from the court if necessary.

Graham said the Citizenship Office told him it would take 6-8 weeks for his application to be processed.



In the meantime, he’s assisting others with their genealogy so they can apply for citizenship too.



“I call it a blessing,” said Graham.

