Broken Arrow therapist helps save man contemplating suicide on bridge

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A Broken Arrow mental health therapist's quick thinking and compassion helped save a young man's life when she spotted him on a bridge ledge contemplating suicide during the holiday season.

Ashley Briggs was heading to the bank when she noticed something alarming on a local bridge.

"I saw the young man sitting on the ledge over the bridge with his legs hanging over the highway. My gut was like something is not right and somebody has to do something," Briggs said.

Briggs and another Broken Arrow resident, Chris Linam, arrived at the scene simultaneously. Together, they talked with the young man, who agreed to let them call 988, the national mental health crisis hotline that provides in-person response services.

Mental health experts warn that suicidal thoughts can spike during the holidays. Briggs emphasizes the importance of asking direct questions when someone may be struggling.

"Ask them are you thinking about taking your life? People are worried asking that question will increase somebody's desire to die by suicide. Research shows that's not true. If you ask that question it gives that person the opportunity to say somebody did notice. Somebody does care," Briggs said.

This work holds deep personal meaning for Briggs, whose brother died by suicide in 2007.

"In 2007, my brother died by suicide, and that deeply affected our entire family. It's on my heart to work with people who have suicidal thoughts and work on suicide prevention. I will never pass up an opportunity to help end the stigma that surrounds it," Briggs said.

Mental health professionals stress that family support is crucial during the holidays. Anyone experiencing suicidal thoughts or knowing someone who is struggling should call 988 for immediate help.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

