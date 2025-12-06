AG Drummond making a motion to get involved in alleged State Farm scheme

BROKEN ARROW, Okla — Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond has filed a motion to intervene against the State Farm Insurance Fire and Casualty Company.

He's alleging the company has coordinated to limit roof-insurance payouts by denying or reducing hail and wind claims, which is something Oklahoma has a lot of due to extreme weather.

Billy and Lacy Hursch are just some of the people who claim they've been victims of the scheme.

They said their home in Broken Arrow took quite a beating during a hailstorm in October 2023, and then again in May of 2024.

The family said after initially filing a claim in 2023, State Farm denied it, and then the company denied the appeal they sent afterwards too.

In May, they said they filed another claim, with the insurance company saying the damages were below their $3500 deductible.

The family had to end up taking money out of their home equity, paying a whopping $22,000 to fix their roof.

The Hursch family then decided to file a civil case after they found out they weren't the only ones going through this.

“It turns out that this is actually literally hundreds of litigations over the same thing," said Billy. "If the insurance companies or State Farm isn't going to act in good faith, if they aren't going to do the right thing, at least the Attorney General is and they're going to step in and, you know, try to protect people.”

Drummond is accusing State Farm of violating several Oklahoma laws, including the Oklahoma Consumer Protection Act, the Oklahoma Racketeer-Influence and Corrupt Organization Act as well as the Oklahoma Deceptive Trade Practices Act.

“Having a slogan about being a good neighbor and then essentially just acting as though we aren't anything is it seems counterintuitive," said Lacy. “I wish good luck to the people that are going through something similar. It's not a pleasant ordeal, we wouldn't wish it on anybody.”

