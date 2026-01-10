Tulsans gather at 61st and Riverside to protest Minneapolis ICE shooting

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsans gathered on Jan 10 near 61st Street and Riverside to protest the fatal shooting of a Minneapolis resident Renee Good by an ICE officer. Many of them said the incident left them shocked, fearful, and demanding accountability.

The peaceful demonstration took place at Johnson Park, where protesters held signs, chanted, and shared concerns about safety and the direction of the country following the death of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good on Jan 7.

Susan Young, one of the protesters, said the news of Good’s death was devastating.

“Just horrified, just absolutely horrified. She was so young,” Young said.

Young added that the gathering was meant to make their concerns visible.

“I think this is bad, and we’re out here to say that and make our displeasure known,” she said.

Enrica Curry said the protest was also for people who felt angry or concerned but could not attend in person.

“People who are at home and who are mad about what they’re seeing, they’re not alone,” Curry said.

Organizers said the protest was held in response to Good’s death in Minneapolis during a confrontation with ICE.

Mary Mueller said the situation left her conflicted.

“I have hope, but I am scared to death for this country,” Mueller said.

Julie Peppito said standing together was an important step in shaping change.

“The world that we want, we get to choose,” Peppito said. “Part of the way we choose it is standing up for what we believe in.”

Those who attended said the protest remained peaceful and was intended to encourage conversation, awareness, and accountability.

2 News reached out to the City of Tulsa and local law enforcement for comment, but had not received a response.

