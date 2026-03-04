URGENT NEED: Food pantry at Tulsa school needs donations

TULSA, Okla. — An east Tulsa elementary school's food pantry — which already helped dozens of families in need — is now running low on supplies and urgently asking for donations.

Skelly Elementary, where 97% of students are economically disadvantaged, said demand for food assistance is at an all-time high.

According to enrollment data, the school's student population is almost entirely made up of economically disadvantaged families.

One teacher, Candice Bobnock, wanted to help those families and launched efforts that brought in food donations from across the country — from New York to Virginia.

One woman donated $5,000 worth of food, a huge help for families during the holidays. That donation ran out, and now the school is working to avoid having to tell parents it cannot help them with food every week.

Bobnock said the connection between hunger and learning is direct.

"Well, a kid who's thinking about how their stomach is aching is not able to focus on math or learning to read, and family that's struggling to feed each other, moms are rationing their own meals in order to feed their children or having to decide, you know, whether to pay the electricity bill or whether to buy some more food," Bobnock said.

2 News Oklahoma reached out to local food banks to check in on growing problems with food insecurity.

Jeff Marlow, president and CEO of Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma, responded with a statement addressing the scope of the issue:

"Many are families working hard to make ends meet, children trying to learn on an empty stomach, and seniors choosing between groceries and medicine. Hunger isn't just a statistic here; it's a daily reality for far too many Oklahomans. Let's make sure no Oklahoma family has to wonder where their next meal will come from."

Marlow added, "together, we can build a state where everyone is nourished, supported, and seen."

Click here to donate to Skelly Elementary's food pantry.

