Sapulpa student detained after gun found in his vehicle

SAPULPA, Okla. — Sapulpa Public Schools confirmed a gun was found in a student's car on Sept. 4.

According to a letter sent to parents, high school administrators got information that a student had a weapon in his vehicle.

School resources officers searched the student's car in the parking lot and found a gun.

"At no time was the gun brought into the school or used to threaten other students or staff," the school said.

The gun was confiscated and the student was removed from campus. Criminal charges and disciplinary actions will be pursued for the student.

Our highest priority at Sapulpa Public Schools is the safety and security of our school sites, students, and staff members. This message is to inform you of an incident handled on the Sapulpa High School campus this morning.



Sapulpa High School administrators received information that a student had a weapon in his vehicle. SPS’ security team and school resource officers immediately secured the student and conducted a search. The student did not have a weapon on him; however, he did have a gun in his vehicle in the Sapulpa High School parking lot. At no time was the gun brought into the school or used to threaten other students or staff.



Law enforcement confiscated the gun and the student was removed from the high school campus. Criminal charges will be pursued in addition to disciplinary measures.



Sapulpa Public Schools urges all members of our community to “see something, say something!”



Students, staff members, parents, or members of the community should immediately report any suspicious activity or potential threats to a school or district administrator or utilize the district’s anonymous threat and safety reporting tool, Vector Alert [sapulpaps.org]

This is the second incident on Sept. 4 where a gun was recovered in a student's belongings in Green Country.

