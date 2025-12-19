Local artist helps SheBrews raise funds for Christmas presents

TULSA, Okla. — All Michael Thomas wants for Christmas is to help the women and children rebuilding at SheBrews Coffee Shop.

“I’m not the greatest artist, I’m not the worst, but people like my art for the cause,” he said.

KJRH

He has made the nonprofit along Lewis Ave. his art studio for the last two years — painting whatever passes by those big bay windows. This holiday season, the staff asked if he'd put his brush to canvas for a cause.

"Mr. Young asked me about three or four months ago, 'Hey man, would you do some art and sell it so we can buy the children Christmas presents?'" said Thomas. "I said, 'Man, I am so honored that you asked me to do that. Yes, it would be my pleasure."

The children are those of women who work at SheBrews, which employs formerly incarcerated women and helps them rebuild their lives.

“Where we’re standing is not just a coffee shop," he said. “All the women here, they’re choosing to start over and put their best foot forward.”

For months, Thomas has been busy making sure he has enough to help provide Christmas to all of the kiddos. He has two tables of pieces with different scenes and moods to choose from.

KJRH

Thomas, who has been painting since he was young, said he's just happy to help.

“There’s not a lot of organizations out there like this," he said. "Pretty much society is like 'You’ve done your time, now live with that shame,' and that’s not what it’s about. It’s about starting over and the community encompassing and helping out in every way they can."

As for the amount, Thomas said it's a give-what-you-can policy. There is no set price; whatever you feel you can afford.

“The money is going to come. God will provide that.”

To help, you can visit SheBrews Coffee Shop along S. Lewis Ave. and E. Admiral Blvd., or go to their website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

