Luxury gifts lead to revoked bond for Tulsa woman accused of murder

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa woman accused of murdering her ex-husband is back in jail. A judge revoked Rachel Odom’s bond. Prosecutors say she sent Tiffany & Co. presents to her daughter and other family members, when she is not supposed to be contacting them due to bond conditions.

The December 18 hearing, packed with attorneys, was not just about her bond—but also an emergency hearing over Odom’s level of medical care since she was booked back into jail on December 8.

In February of 2025, prosecutors say Odom shot Ryan Davis in the back of the head, killing him. Documents state he was at her home to pick up their daughter. After the shooting, she was arrested and released on a $1 million bond. At the bond hearing, the judge ruled there is clear evidence Odom violated bond conditions by sending gifts to her daughter.

On the issue of her care at David L. Moss Criminal Justice Center (Tulsa County jail), there seems to be no argument on either side that Odom suffers from various mental and physical health issues.

Odom’s attorneys argue the jail does not have the ability to give adequate care to patients with complex needs and that she should be in a hospital, adding she is only getting half the medication that she needs.

Prosecutors argue there is no evidence that Odom simply isn’t refusing to take the medication.

One of Odom’s attorneys, Dan Smolen, also suggested the problem is not specific to Odom’s care, but rather a systemic failure by the jail’s medical contractor, TK Health, formerly Turn Key Health Clinics.

“There have been numerous pending cases against Turn Key, resolved cases where Turn Key starved inmates to death, dehydrated inmates to death, essentially tortured them to death on video,” Smolen told reporters after the hearing.

Another twist to this lengthy, and ongoing, hearing: another one of Odom’s attorneys, Andrea Brown, argued this bond hearing, requested by the state, should never have been allowed in the first place, due to her client’s mental state and pending evaluation.

“I believe that is not something the state can request, or that the court can hold a hearing on or make a ruling on while the issue of competency is currently being decided,” said Brown.

The judge ruled, at least for now, to keep Odom at the jail. She ordered the jail keep a written track of medications taken, and if there is a refusal, it must be written down with Odom’s signature, as well as two additional witnesses.

Odom is also ordered to be moved to a cell closer to medical staff to be closely monitored. Smolen does not consider that a win.

“There is nothing safer by moving them closer to the medical desk,” he said. “In fact, we have seen numerous inmates that have died next to the medical desk, with medical staff watching and participating in that death,” he said.

The judge’s ruling on Odom’s jail housing is temporary. Attorneys plan to present more witnesses in January.

The legal term for this is bifurcated.

Because of that, the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office did not send a lengthy response to our request for comment.

“This hearing was bifurcated and is presently set for additional testimony on January 20, 2026. In the interest of due process, no other details can be shared at this time,” the DA’s office sent via email.

