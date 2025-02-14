Woman arrested in Oklahoma City in connection with Tulsa homicide

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police said a woman has been arrested in Oklahoma City in connection with a homicide investigation in Bixby.

Police said Rachel Odom was returned to Tulsa following the arrest in OKC. She was booked into the jail just before 2 AM on Feb. 14.

Tulsa Police said they were notified of the homicide by a lawyer for the suspect.

They said an Oklahoma Cit-based attorney for the family contacted a Tulsa attorney, who went to Odom's home at 5800 E. 128th St. South, located in a part of Bixby serviced by Tulsa Police and contacted officers.

At the home, police said they discovered the body of 53-year-old Ryan Davis, Odom's ex-husband.

Police said surveillance video showed Davis arrived at the home at 6:27 PM on Feb. 13. At 6:55 PM, police said the footage showed Odom and their daughter leaving the house.

Sometime between those two times, police said Davis was shot twice in the back of the head. Police said no other person was seen at the home.

Police said Odom dropped off her daughter in Oklahoma City before going to a hospital there. Oklahoma City police were able to locate her, arrest her, and return her to Tulsa where she was booked into David L. Moss on a complaint of first-degree murder.

