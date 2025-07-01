New lawsuit asks Oklahoma Supreme Court to invalidate 2025 academic standards

OKLAHOMA CITY — A group of 33 plaintiffs filed a lawsuit against State Superintendent Ryan Walters and the State Board of Education over the new academic standards passed by the board in February.

This is the second lawsuit brought against the department over the standards.

On May 7, former Attorney General Mike Hunter sued, claiming the process in which the standards were approved wasn't legal. A judge has since dismissed the lawsuit, but Hunter said he plans to appeal.

Local News Lawsuit filed against Walters, OSBE over social studies standards TJ Eckert

The new lawsuit, filed on July 1, claims the standards are unlawful and invalid "for many procedural and substantive reasons."

Both lawsuits accused Walters of not following the law when changes were made to the standards ahead of the February 27 board vote. They claim the changes weren't made public or clear to those voting on them.

The new lawsuit also claims the standards are not factually accurate, which would break state statutes.

Some of the controversial topics include teaching students about alleged discrepancies in the 2020 election, claims that the COVID-19 pandemic originated in a Chinese lab, and incorporating the Bible in history lessons.

Local News Comparing Supt. Ryan Walters’ rewritten, controversial social studies standards Erin Christy

Plaintiffs include public school students, parents and teachers, and clergy from Christian churches.

The clergy claim that the standards promote Christianity over other religions in schools, which would violate the First Amendment.

The lawsuit seeks to have the court declare the standards unlawful and unenforceable, prohibit Walters and the OSBE from taking further action on the standards, and require them to proceed under the 2019 version of the academic standards until a new version that complies with the law is presented.

Walters said the plaintiffs suing during the week of July 4 is "despicable, yet predictable."

As July 4th is just days away, this should be a week where this country is celebrated and honored. Instead, this lawsuit is yet another reminder of the harm that has been done to this country by woke political activists.



I am unashamed that Oklahoma students will get an America First education based in facts this Fall. The Left continues their attempts to destroy Christianity, our history, and America herself. Our students will know Americans never have, and never will, bow to their tyrannical hatred of liberty and American values.



Because of the Left’s belligerent attack on American principles & values, patriotism and support for this country is at an all-time low. Oklahoma parents and students deserve an education system that will not push a woke, radicalized, and toxic agenda down students throats. We are working in lockstep with the Trump Administration in ensuring students learn to be proud of this great country.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

