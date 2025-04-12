Osage County Sheriff's Office looking for person of interest following overnight shooting

TULSA, Okla. — The Osage County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating Malik Sampson, a person of interest in connection with a shooting that happened early on April 12.

The Osage County Sheriff's Office said they responded to reports of a shooting at the Osage Casino near 36th Street North and Peoria Avenue in the early hours of April 12. There, they said they located two people who had been shot.

Both shooting victims were taken to a nearby hospital. Their current condition has not been released.

Deputies said the shooting suspect ran from the scene before law enforcement arrived. Investigators said they have identified Malik Sampson as a person of interest. They said Sampson is 18 years old, 6'1" tall, and weighs 165 pounds. They said he has multiple tattoos, including neck tattoos.

Deputies said he could be trying to get back to Texas and may live in Arlington. He has family in Tulsa.

The Osage County Sheriff's Office is asking for anyone who knows Sampson's whereabouts or additional details of the incident to contact them at (918) 287-3131.

