River Parks keeps wave pool closed until a resolution is made regarding safety

TULSA, Okla — After a body was recovered earlier this month at the Zink Lake Wave Park, River Parks decided to close it down temporarily.

2 News received this statement from River Parks' Executive Director Jeff Edwards, saying a meeting will be held on Monday Aug 25 to come up with a resolution surrounding the tragedy.

Alice Ellis is a Tulsa resident and said she's lived in the area for about 25 years.

“I enjoy this park right here," she said. "And the footbridge and the Gathering Place, I love it all.”

While she said she's disappointed she can't fully appreciate the wave park, Ellis said she understands why authorities decided to close the wave pool temporarily.

“There was a terrible tragedy when that young man passed away," she said. "I can see why they would want to close it for now and maybe take inventory on what's going on and how to prevent anything like that in the future.”

She hopes the meeting will provide some clarity.

"I hope that there can be something put in place," said Ellis. “As far as future kids and families coming, I hope that they would still come, but be able to have enough time and fun in the water without being worried that something awful would happen."

