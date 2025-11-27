TULSA, Okla. — Driving home makes Linda Dejear feel like she’s riding a roller coaster.

She lives on 36th Street North and New Haven; a small neighborhood in the Mohawk Park area. A small road, maybe 200 yards long, bisects the neighborhood.

WATCH: 'Not what we're used to' | North Tulsa neighbors disillusioned with road repairs:

“It was flat, but deteriorated, and had some holes and cracks. So it needed resurfacing,” DeJear said.

Contractors paid a visit to make repairs.

“It’s just poor work by the contractor, and the city is letting these guys get by with it,” Kenneth DeJear, Linda’s husband said.

Carolyn Mason, who lives by the DeJears, agrees with that sentiment.

“I just don’t like it. It is not worthy of what we’re used to,” Mason said.

That’s why the DeJears emailed 2 News, which followed up with the City of Tulsa.

A spokesperson for the city said the equipment damaged the roadway. Linda says the equipment broke down, causing delays.

“When they finally came back, they did the other half, but as you can see, they left this big, huge, like a mound, it’s a crown, in the middle of the street,” Linda DeJear said.

The work also includes visible patchiness and grass creeping over the edges of the asphalt.

“If there are any issues needing correcting, we will document them on the final walkthrough this December and ensure the contractor takes care of all issues,” the city spokesperson said.

“Don’t ignore us. Even though we are a rural community, or we were a rural community at one time, we are still part of the city, and as taxpayers, we deserve better than this,” Linda DeJear said.

