TULSA, Okla — Thanksgiving has officially kicked off, and Victory Church wanted to make sure no one is celebrates alone.

Pastor Maria Clinkscales said she's glad to provide a safe space for the community.

WATCH: 'They don't have to be alone': Victory Church hosts annual Thanksgiving lunch:

'They don't have to be alone': Victory Church hosts annual Thanksgiving lunch

"Thanksgiving Day is a time to be grateful and to let people know that they we value them," she said. "They don't have to be alone, there's a community here."

She said the church has bee hosting the lunch for more than 20 years, and she wants to keep the tradition going for many more.

“Such a blessing when you see smiles on their faces that, wow, I have a place to go," she said. "Not only that, they have connections that they get to meet one another.”

Pastor Clinkscales said she estimated about 500 people to be at the lunch, more than last year.

People like Hephzibah Senquiz said they're more than grateful for the hospitality.

“It just brings a lot of love, a lot of gratitude," she said.

Senquiz actually came to Victory with her children and family members to have a nice Thanksgiving celebration.

She said it couldn't have been possible without the church.

“I am just grateful that I'm alive," she said. "I'm able to spend time with the people I love and be purposeful, serve in purpose, and help the people around me.”

Along with serving Thanksgiving meals to guests in the church, the staff collected turkeys for them to take after their meal.

Pastor Clinkscales said it’s to help ease financial stress during the holiday season, as costs can pile up.

For more information about Victory Church, visit its website here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

