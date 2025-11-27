Meals on Wheels volunteers deliver Thanksgiving food

TULSA, Okla. — On Nov 27, Meals on Wheels delivered 900 Thanksgiving meals across Tulsa County with 200 volunteers. It's a tradition that staff say brings food, connection, and the Oklahoma standard right to people's doors.

They’re a nonprofit that delivers meals to homebound seniors and others in need.

Bob Soerries came to Meals on Wheels to volunteer.

"It's just such a great way to give back to the community because I feel I'm blessed," said Soerries.

KJRH

Aubrey Wheland, the volunteer services manager, said this was the Oklahoma standard on full display.

"Oklahomans and Tulsans are so giving, so philanthropic," said Wheland.

Wheland said Oklahomans helping the nonprofit was huge for them.

"Without the support of the community, we wouldn't be able to do what we do," said Wheland.

Soerries told 2 News that a warm meal was a reminder that those in need weren't forgotten.

"Just a great way to spend part of the day being able to help others," said Soerries.

