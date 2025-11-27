'It's what we do': Oklahoma family celebrates 140th Thanksgiving reunion

CLAREMORE, Okla. — Six generations of the Milam family gathered in Claremore for their 140th consecutive annual Thanksgiving family reunion.

More than 150 Milam's from 40 days old to 86 years young across 14 states made sure they didn't miss the milestone celebration.

KJRH

Learn more about the Milam family history

The family tradition dates back to 1886. The 140th gathering brought together every Milam family member who could make the journey to Oklahoma.

"One thing you always know on Thanksgiving... If you're not here, you should be," said Melanie Milam Roth.

KJRH

Katee Dougherty, who has attended 69 of the 70 reunions in her lifetime, said she only missed the one year due to COVID-19.

"It's just what we do," Katee said.

The annual gathering serves as more than just a family meal. It's a day dedicated to honoring their roots and learning about the legacy their family-focused ancestors left behind.

KJRH

"I feel like I know who I am by knowing my family," said John Milam. "As a kid, I always felt like I was a part of something bigger. A lot of people look for, they feel alone and such, I never felt the least bit alone."

For most Milam family members now spread across the country, this is the one day each year they can all come together.

"Because I've seen them once a year for my whole life, when I see them again and its only been a year, its like picking up the conversation right where you left off," said John.

KJRH

After 140 years of sharing memories and laughter over meals together, Melanie believes their tradition holds a powerful message for other families.

"It's never too late to start a tradition," Melanie said. "I feel in this time in the world, families need to stick together and really support each other. So who knows, you could start one now, and you too could be 140 years down the line."

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

