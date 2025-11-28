Man rescued after 80-foot fall from Oilton cliff

OILTON, Okla. — Multiple first responders worked together to save a man after he feel from an 80-foot cliff in freezing temperatures early on Nov. 28.

The Olive Volunteer Fire Department said it assisted the Oilton Fire Department in the rescue just after midnight.

https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1DDPTtddfM/

First responders believe the man failed to fully put his car in park, got caught up with it and both the man and the car went over the cliff.

"As the first rescue team navigated on foot over rough terrain on the east bank, we deployed our Rapid Deployment Craft (inflatable rescue boat) with three Olive TRT members and a Creek Creek County Paramedic from the west bank with our drone providing overhead observation with the thermal camera," said the Olive Volunteer Fire Department in a Facebook post.

They said he had multiple severe injuries and was flown to the hospital after the rescue.

