Southbound lanes of Highway 169 closed in Owasso following deadly crash

OWASSO, Okla. — One person is dead following an auto-pedestrian crash in Owasso.
The southbound lanes of Highway 169 are currently closed at 96th Street North as police investigate. Plan to take an alternate route.
