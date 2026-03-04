Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Southbound lanes of Highway 169 closed in Owasso following deadly crash

Owasso Fatal Crash
Owasso Fatal Crash
OWASSO, Okla. — One person is dead following an auto-pedestrian crash in Owasso.

The southbound lanes of Highway 169 are currently closed at 96th Street North as police investigate. Plan to take an alternate route.

