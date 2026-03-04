Reckless drivers could lose cars for 10 days, if new speeding ordinance passes

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa City Council is considering an emergency ordinance that would crack down on street racing and reckless driving. Should it pass, the ordinance would give police the authority to impound vehicles for a mandatory 10-day period when drivers are caught engaging in dangerous behavior on city streets.

The ordinance was declared an emergency measure, meaning it goes into effect immediately upon adoption.

What Prompted the New Law?

In 2025, Tulsa recorded 46 traffic fatalities. Of those, 19, or 41%, were directly attributable to reckless driving at excessive speeds, according to the council's resolution.

City councilor Laura Bellis pointed to those statistics as the primary motivation for the new ordinance, finding that excessive speed, racing, reckless driving, and eluding conduct have resulted in a disproportionate share of traffic fatalities and serious bodily injuries within the city.

“Right now, someone could drive extremely recklessly, well over the speed limit, very intentionally driving dangerously, racing, etc., we all know how long that is as well," said Bellis. "[Speeding] causes almost half of fatal collisions in our city, and then they could get cited, go to jail, get out, and get their car back right away. Studies have shown that the only thing that actually changes that behavior is vehicle impoundment.”

What Will Get Your Car Impounded?

Under the new ordinance, police can impound your vehicle for a mandatory 10 days if you are cited or arrested for any of the following:



Street racing on any public road, highway, or alley

Excessive acceleration (burnouts, exhibitions of speed)

Going 40 or more miles per hour over the speed limit on highways or interstates

Going twice the posted speed limit on regular city streets (example: 50 mph in a 25 mph zone)

Causing a crash where reckless driving or excessive speed was the primary contributing factor

Fleeing or eluding a police officer

The ordinance makes clear that these violations are now classified as a public nuisance, and the vehicle used to commit them is considered a "continuing danger to the comfort, repose, health, or safety of city residents."

How Much Could You Be Fined?

In addition to vehicle impoundment, drivers convicted of racing face:



Fines between 25 and 500, plus court costs

Up to 90 days in jail

What Happens If Your Car Gets Impounded?

If your vehicle is impounded under the new ordinance, here's what you need to know:



You'll receive written notice at the time of impoundment explaining why your car was taken, where it's being stored, and how to request a hearing You have five business days to request a post-storage hearing The hearing must happen within five business days of your request An administrative hearing officer will determine whether probable cause existed for the impoundment

Can You Get Your Car Back Early?

Yes, under certain circumstances. The hearing officer can release your vehicle before the 10-day period ends if:



You weren't the driver at the time of the violation and didn't knowingly allow the unlawful use

Continued impoundment isn't necessary to address the public safety concern

Extreme hardship exists — in which case, the vehicle may be released to a licensed driver other than the offending driver

If the hearing officer determines the impoundment was unlawful or lacked probable cause, your vehicle must be released at no charge, and any towing or storage fees you've already paid will be refunded.

Why the Emergency Declaration?

By declaring the ordinance an emergency measure, the City Council bypassed the typical waiting period between adoption and implementation. The council cited the need for "preservation of the public peace, health and safety" as justification for the immediate effective date.

