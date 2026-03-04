'Strike while the iron is hot': Bill to alter OSSAA fails, administrators seek change

SAPULPA, Okla. — It's been a bumpy couple of months for the OSSAA. From the governor calling for an end to the organization in his State of the State, to a bill filed to remove them for good.

The group cleared another hurdle on March 3. As state tournament basketball begins in Oklahoma City, nearby at the State Capitol, legislation to change the makeup of the association was voted down, and that bill to remove them permanently went unheard.

2 News talked with Sapulpa athletic director Michael Rose about the recent debate and decisions.

TJ Eckert: "You were never for just completely getting rid of the organization, right?"

Michael Rose: "Right, correct. I don't think getting rid of them is the answer."

Rose tells 2 News that drastic change isn't necessary, but some is.

"They're good people. They're all good people that work there," Rose said. "I think they all have the best intentions. But I think some policies and procedures just need to be updated."

SB 2005, introduced by Senator Ally Seifried of Claremore, would've brought some updates, altering the makeup of the OSSAA board. In a statement, she tells 2 News she's disappointed in the vote, but says the issue isn't settled, adding "I strongly encourage the OSSAA to take a serious look at how it can better serve Oklahoma families, because what it's doing now isn't working."

As for what he'd like to see changed, Rose says policy shouldn't be one-size-fits-all.

"We don't necessarily operate the same as small schools, and I don't think that things that are good for small schools are good for big schools. And vice versa," Rose said.

And with recent legislative pressure, Rose thinks now is the best time to talk about change.

"Maybe that's one of those that we strike while the iron's hot to get some things addressed that are good for schools, good for kids, so we can move forward with them in a positive manner with them," Rose said. "Work with them hand in hand."

2 News covered multiple stories involving the OSSAA, including the Glencoe boys basketball team, which filed a lawsuit against the OSSAA to get its players eligible after the organization deemed them ineligible to transfer into the district.

The school won that lawsuit, and the Panthers made the B-1 state tournament.

