Gov. Kevin Stitt calls for the elimination of the OSSAA

TULSA, Okla — The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association, known as OSSAA, is a non-profit organization that enforces rules for athletes in 7th to 12th grade.

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt stated he wanted to eliminate the organization due to what he says are unfair transfer rules.

The organization ruled in 2024 that high school athletes who have transferred schools more than once have to sit out from competing at their new school for a year.

This was the biggest reason Stitt cited for eliminating the organization.

The organization is responsible for providing a consistent rule book for athletes, which includes transfers.

Isabel Blanco is a Tulsa resident whose eldest son has been playing soccer for as long as she can remember.

She said in high school, he played for Union, one of the 482 schools falling under the OSSAA’s jurisdiction.

The OSSAA has been in place for more than 100 years, dating back to 1911.

Today, it serves more than 480 member schools across the state, from rural districts to large metro high schools.

Its reach extends beyond athletics; the OSSAA also oversees fine arts, academic competitions, and speech and debate.

2 News received this statement from the OSSAA on Monday, responding to Governor Stitt’s statements during his state of the state speech:

It reads that each school voluntarily chose to join the association and each school has a say in every major decision that takes place.

It continues to read that the OSSAA would like to meet with the governor to help him better understand how the organization works.

Blanco said she sees both sides of the argument.

“I see the benefit of having the organization, because it definitely creates structure, and there's so much more organization for the players and the families," she said. “Whenever they need to transfer schools, and especially when they're transferring because of sporting activities, I do see the delay.”

Blanco said she’s grateful for all the guidance her son had while growing up and hopes incoming student-athletes will have the same opportunities.

