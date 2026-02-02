Dog trainer faces 59 counts of animal cruelty, six years after first animal seizure

MANNFORD, Okla. — A Creek County woman is facing 59 counts of animal cruelty after authorities seized animals from her Mannford home, finding them living in what officials described as deplorable conditions.

The Creek County Sheriff's Office said Marjorie Satterfield, a local dog trainer, had 59 animals ranging from cats and dogs to emus and a horse at her property.

Indoor animals were confined to crates with little to no water, while outdoor animals were found with frozen water bowls and moldy food, or no food at all, according to authorities.

This marks the second time Satterfield has faced similar charges. In 2018, more than 100 animals were removed from her home under the same circumstances.

"The conditions were fine," said Satterfield to 2 News in 2018. "What you saw.. you didn't come into my home. You just saw what you think you saw."

Following her 2018 case, a judge sentenced Satterfield to six years of probation. Though they allowed her to continue working with animals, so long as she complied with random animal welfare checks and informed prospective clients about her case.

Court documents show the Department of Corrections oversaw two years of her probation.

Records from that period indicate a 2019 house call found all animals at healthy weight and in good condition, check-ins from April through June 2020 were conducted by phone due to the pandemic, and Satterfield received early termination after one year of supervision for good behavior.

Satterfield's six-year probation period expired in September 2025.

The Humane Society says they are still determining where all 59 animals will be placed due to the ongoing legal process. The organization is seeking donations of alfalfa hay, cleaning supplies, and financial contributions to help care for the animals.

