Woman in custody after 59 animals rescued from poor conditions in Creek County

Warning: this article contains descriptions of animal cruelty.

A woman is in custody after Creek County deputies found 59 animals living in deplorable conditions. The property was connected to "Glad Wags Service Dogs" and "Marj the Dog Trainer."

During an investigation, deputies found dozens of animals in distress.



Dogs were found stacked in crates with no water. The crates were lined with moldy newspaper and dead bugs.

A portable building containing 22 dogs and a rooster.

Emus, chickens, and goats roaming in pens with frozen water bowls and moldy food. Goats were found with frostbite on their ears, and a cow had a deformed eye.

Many animals lacked adequate housing or access to food and water. In all, 29 dogs, 4 cats, 12 chickens, 2 chickens, one guinea pig, 2 emus, one parrot, 2 small birds, one cow, and one horse were seized. The Humane Society of Tulsa has accepted all of the animals.

69-year-old Marjorie Satterfield was taken into custody. She faces 59 counts of animal cruelty.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

