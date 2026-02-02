Fatal crash involving semi shuts down Highway 169 in Owasso

OWASSO, Okla. — A fatal four-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler shut down Highway 169 southbound in Owasso for several hours after the collision occurred at 7:30 a.m. Monday.

Owasso police say the semi-truck driver attempted to stop due to traffic backed up by another wreck on 86th Street, but was unable to avoid the collision. One vehicle burst into flames on impact, trapping the driver inside.

"We know that there was traffic backed up all the way up through here. It looks like from all of the damage on the other vehicles that that semi truck is what hit them in the back," said Nick Boatman, Owasso Police Lieutenant.

"We can't find any damage on the back of the truck so it doesn't appear that he was hit. We are just trying to work through it. Get witness statements from everybody. All of the data from all of the vehicles. It will be a while but we will get it cleared up as soon as we can."

Police say there was one person in each of the four vehicles involved in the crash. One person died in the accident, one was sent to the hospital, and another sustained injuries though it's unclear if they were transported to a medical facility.

Witnesses told police the person who died was trapped in their vehicle after the crash.

"Some of the witnesses said as soon as that truck hit all of this, that's when the flames started. It appears that the driver couldn't get out and unfortunately that led to the death," Boatman said.

The investigation is ongoing as police work to gather witness statements and data from all vehicles involved.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

