Plea deal could be offered to man accused of fleeing deadly crash

TULSA, Okla. — Elliott Binney, a Bixby man accused of leaving the scene of a deadly crash, could receive a plea deal.

Prosecutors say Binney was drinking when he crashed his car near 171st and Memorial. Witnesses say he was driving erratically before the car went airborne and crashed. Binney's, daughter, Shelby, was killed in the crash.

A jury trial was scheduled to start Monday morning. However, Binney's attorney told the judge that his team is working on a deal to keep the case from going to a jury.

Binney faces several charges, including manslaughter, neglect, driving while under the influence, and leaving the scene of a fatality crash.

