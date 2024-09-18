Man accused of leaving crash that killed his daughter appears in court

TULSA, Okla. — Elliott Binney, the man accused of leaving a car crash that killed his daughter, appeared in court on Sept. 18.

2 News Sharon Phillips is in the courtroom, and we'll update you on what happens.

Before the preliminary hearing, we tried to ask Binney some questions:

2 News tries to get answers from man accused of leaving scene of fatal crash

BACKGROUND:

The wreck happened on Jan. 11 in Bixby near 88th Street and 171st Street. Bixby police said the car Binney was driving left the roadway, rolled over and ejected Binney's 16-year-old daughter Shelby, killing her.

Three other family members were involved in the crash and were treated for their injuries.

BPD told 2 News that Binney left the scene of the crash. In the arrest affidavit, Binney told police he took a "gulp" of vodka while driving his family and was passing cars in a no-passing zone.

WATCH the video of his arrest:

Body cam video, booking report released

Binney suffered minor injuries in the crash. He was treated and released to police custody. He bonded out of jail on a $102,100 bond.

The Tulsa County DA charged Elliott Binney with seven counts:



First-degree manslaughter

Leaving the scene of a fatality crash

Two counts of child neglect

Reckless driving

Transporting an open container of liquor

Driving left of center

On March 28, Binney pleaded not guilty at his arraignment. He was scheduled for a preliminary hearing on May 15.

Another preliminary hearing was scheduled for July 24, but it was passed on to Sept. 18.

This was not the first time Binney was arrested for leaving the scene of a crash.

After the crash, 2 News investigated Binney's driving history and past violations in depth.

Friends talked to 2 News about missing Shelby and are waiting to see what happens next with the allegations against her father.

Deadly Crash Investigation

