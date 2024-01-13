In-depth: Extensive criminal record for father involved in crash that killed daughter

TULSA, Okla. — Elliott Binney was arrested after he allegedly fled a rollover car crash that killed his daughter and injured other family members on Jan. 11.

After the arrest 2 News went in depth into Elliott Binney's extensive criminal history involving vehicles. The biggest mystery how many times the state didn’t file charges.

Binney's criminal past that goes back about as long as he had a license.

Bixby Police Department said Binney is expected to be charged with leaving the scene. It will make this his fourth time to be charged with it and zero time served in a rap sheet spanning decades.

Eight of Binney's charges were declined or dismissed involving vehicles. At 17 he got two speeding tickets.

Two years later he was charged with DUI and leaving the scene of an accident but those charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal.

He was convicted of eluding police, but did not serve prison time.



Binney is currently in jail on complaints of manslaughter and leaving the scene of an the crash.

He was charged with leaving the scene a total of three times over the years. The state dismissed the charges in 2010 for it again in 2016.

He also was convicted for assault with a dangerous weapon and larceny.

How he managed to skew serious penalty in the past is unclear, but 2 News will be looking more into this.

A local attorney told 2 News the number one reason suspects leave the scene of an accident involves intoxication.

The Bixby Police Chief said too much time lapsed for DUI test. He was arrested 12 hours after the crash.

According to the local attorney, a manslaughter complaint by Bixby PD does indicate a higher level of recklessness in this most recent crash.

A felony, a negligent homicide charge is a misdemeanor in Oklahoma.



No charges have been filed in this most recent incident.

