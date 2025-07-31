Firefighter, 2 others injured in west Tulsa house fire

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa firefighter and two people were injured in a house fire around 1 p.m. on July 31.

The Tulsa Fire Department responded to the home near West 1st Street and South Phoenix Avenue after neighbors said they heard a possible explosion.

The fire was under control about 20 minutes after crews arrived.

TFD is still working to learn what caused the fire and if an explosion was involved.

