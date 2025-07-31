Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Firefighter, 2 others injured in west Tulsa house fire

tulsa fire.jpg
Tulsa Fire Department
tulsa fire.jpg
Posted

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa firefighter and two people were injured in a house fire around 1 p.m. on July 31.

The Tulsa Fire Department responded to the home near West 1st Street and South Phoenix Avenue after neighbors said they heard a possible explosion.

The fire was under control about 20 minutes after crews arrived.

TFD is still working to learn what caused the fire and if an explosion was involved.

More from 2 News Oklahoma

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NEW KJRH 480

SHARE YOUR STORIES WITH US