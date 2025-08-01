TPD: Woman shot multiple times by her son at south Tulsa apartment complex

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after a woman was shot multiple times by her adult son late July 31.

The shooting occurred at the 89 East apartments near 71st and Memorial.

Police say the woman's son was trying to help her when police found her with 4 to 5 gunshot wounds to the stomach.

TPD said the son is in custody, and the woman was taken to the hospital.

KJRH

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

