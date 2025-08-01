Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

TPD: Woman shot multiple times by her son at south Tulsa apartment complex

Shooting 7252 S 87th EA 2.jpg
KJRH
Shooting 7252 S 87th EA 2.jpg
Posted
and last updated

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after a woman was shot multiple times by her adult son late July 31.

The shooting occurred at the 89 East apartments near 71st and Memorial.

Police say the woman's son was trying to help her when police found her with 4 to 5 gunshot wounds to the stomach.

TPD said the son is in custody, and the woman was taken to the hospital.

Shooting 7252 S 87th EA 3.jpg

More from 2 News Oklahoma

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NEW KJRH 480

SHARE YOUR STORIES WITH US