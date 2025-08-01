Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Tulsa police investigating after human remains found near I-244 and 1st Street

Tulsa police
KJRH
Tulsa police
Posted

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after human remains were found early July 31.

Police said around 2:45 am, City of Tulsa workers saw a shoe while standing on top of the concrete median dividing I-244 Westbound at the 1st Street exit and the Highway 75 split.

TPD says the city worker saw what he thought were human remains. OHP was providing traffic control for the workers at the time, and the city worker told OHP, and the trooper on scene confirmed the presence of a body in a skeletal state.

The Medical Examiner is investigating the cause of death.

More from 2 News Oklahoma

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NEW KJRH 480

SHARE YOUR STORIES WITH US