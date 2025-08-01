Muskogee hotel gives 80 sofa beds away: 'Getting that couch was a blessing'

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — A Muskogee hotel is championing its community with a major donation. Home2Suites by Hilton in Muskogee gave away 80 sofa beds to local non-profits.

“Whenever all the kids are there plus my husband’s son, it’s a lot of people,” said Ashley Ballard. “So, it’s been a blessing. We just pull the bed out.”

Ashley Ballard was able to get one of the sofa beds for her family. She says it’ll provide a comfortable place for her children to sleep.

“It was stressful figuring out sleeping situations and all of that and the couches are real big,” said Ballard. “Everybody feels like they have a place there.”

Ballard takes classes at Muskogee Bridges Out of Poverty. The non-profit organization had more than 13 families benefit from the donation.

“Furniture is expensive,” said Treasure McKenzie. “So, the fact that they called up and said do you know anyone who might be in need of some furniture was just a blessing for us.”

Treasure McKenzie is the director of Muskogee Bridges Out of Poverty.

They’ve helped hundreds of families who are struggling achieve stability.

“Helping people to get better jobs, keep better jobs, it ultimately stimulates our economy here in Muskogee, but it helps families for generations after that,” said McKenzie.

She says the donation from Home2Suites by Hilton really touched Muskogee families who needed just a little help.

“I think the hotel calling us really shows some real Okie spirit,” said McKenzie. “Everybody needs a good night sleep. You can go to school, you can go to work when you’re rested and do better at your job and just have a more stable life.”

Heather Cain, Director of Operations at Homes2Suites by Hilton in Muskogee, made the donations happen.

“Our sofa sleepers had a lot of life left in them,” said Heather Cain. “They looked brand new still.”

She said the hotel just underwent a big renovation including new carpet, wallpaper, paint, sleeper sofas, ottomans, divider curtains and lighting fixtures.

She said instead of just throwing away the old furniture, it was important for them to give back to the community.

“This was a way to give back to the organizations some of the local charities in town,” said Cain. “It was very important to us to make an impact. It’s something small that you can do.”

Cain says they donated $45,000 worth of furniture to 6 local non-profits including Muskogee Bridges Out of Poverty, Gospel Rescue Mission, WISH, Golden Rule, For His Glory Houses and Neighbors Building Neighborhoods.

“Sometimes we don’t realize in our own backyard how much people are struggling,” said Cain. “It’s very heartwarming being able to make a difference and being able to see that the people were so gracious when they came to pick things up.”

The hotel’s revamp also came with some local art.

“We’ve got 80 prints, one in every room, showcasing a local Muskogee artist,” said Cain.

The print is designed by Leah Payne with the Muskogee Art Guild and the proceeds from the prints go to raise money for the arts.

“I think it’s important always to be a part of whatever community you live or work in,” said Cain.

The hotel unveiled the renovation this week.

