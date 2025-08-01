BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Bruno's Italian Ristorante became the latest business in town damaged by a reportedly accidental crash from a car emerging from a parking spot on July 31.

"The lady had hopped the curb," employee Olivia Linder said. "I was actually going to make a joke about it. And then the next thing you know, it kind of hits the window."

No injuries after car crashes through side of Broken Arrow restaurant next to workers

Just inches away from certain injury or worse, the restaurant's employees and its co-owner are recovering instead with duct tape, drills, and plywood patching the nearly ten-foot wide hole in the side of the building.



"I mean, it was kind of scary because we had two people over here, two workers over here on the register," Charles Dennison II said. "So it was kind of a big shock trying to make sure everybody was okay (and) make sure the person in the car was okay."

Luckily, no one was injured.

Many users on Facebook pointed out it wasn't the first time this year an Italian eatery in Broken Arrow became victim to an accidental drive-thru. Old World Pizza off Elm Street suffered the same scare to its dining room in March. Its owners told 2 News off-camera they're still waiting for the insurance money from the incident.

A car also struck a Taco Bueno across East 101st Street in May. It remains closed.

Bruno's co-owner Jony Moleri hopes to reopen by the weekend and shake off the nerves - and glass shards - from the close call on July 31.

"We've had great support (from customers)," Moleri said. "We've been open for less than six months and it's been great so far."

