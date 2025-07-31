'I can’t imagine the heartache' | Devil's Den State Park suspect taught in BA

BROKEN ARROW, Ok — As the Peitz family enjoys the last few weeks of summer with a game of basketball, they can't shake the news a former Spring Creek Elementary teacher is accused of murdering two people.

Andrew McGann is charged with the stabbing death of two people in Devil's Den State Park in Arkansas.

Carson Peitz recalled his fifth-grade science teacher: the same Andrew McGann.

“It hurts a lot because he was a really, really nice guy, and he was really, really funny,” Carson said.

If McGann is found guilty, Carson said he struggles to understand how someone could commit such a horrific crime.

“It’s just sad because I can’t believe that I had a teacher that would go out there and murder some people in front of their own children on a hiking trail,” he said.

Cody Peitz, Carson's dad, shared the same shock.

“We caught wind of it last night on social media, and the initial thought was, like, 'wow',” he said. “Then, to think that we had parent-teacher conferences with him—it was a lot to try and soak in all at the same time.”

The Peitz family said it hits too close to home.

“With the school being right there and the boys walking to school every day, it’s hard to stomach,” Cody said. “Truth be told, you don’t know what someone is capable of when they’re sitting there putting thoughts in your kids’ heads at school. It is really a lot to think about.”

Broken Arrow Public Schools released a statement after learning of McGann's arrest:

The man who was arrested in Arkansas for the murders at Devils Den State Park was a teacher for Broken Arrow Public Schools during the 23/24 school year. He was a 5th grade teacher at Spring Creek Elementary during the 23/24 school year and left of his own accord to work out of state. As with all employees hired by the district, he was subjected to and passed the legally required background checks prior to being hired. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family affected by this unimaginable act of violence.

As the family processes this news right before the start of a new school year, their hearts go out to the children of the murdered couple.

“It’s really sad that these people were just trying to enjoy something, and it all had to end like that,” Carson said. “But I’m happy that the daughters and everyone got away to go get him, and I’m happy that he was caught.”

“I can’t imagine the heartache that they’re going to have to live with for the rest of their lives now,” said Cody.

