City installs boulders near bus station, homeless feel it's to deter them

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa installed boulders outside the Denver Ave. bus station, as a part of a sidewalk improvement project.

Homeless individuals who congregate there told 2 News Oklahoma's Stef Manchen that's one of their safe places. It's well lit and the people who stay around there look out for one another.

So to lose this spot has them on edge.

“It seems like they’re just trying to do everything they can to get rid of homeless people and, they’re going about it the wrong way I guess," said Robby Laney. "Instead of trying to help, they’re just trying to push them off into another area or another place and it’s someone else’s problem.”

Laney is an Army veteran. He moved to Tulsa from California in April and has been homeless since about 2019.

He said he's seen things like this before, categorized as hostile architecture and meant to deter transient people from congregating or sleeping places.

“Really it was like a shock, like, just a reminder of how people treat homeless people," said Laney. "Like we’re less than people, I guess, for the most part. They think that like we don’t deserve to live or exist I don’t know. That’s what it seems like sometimes.”

But Laney's concern is this isn't solving the problem — it's just relocating it.

“I don’t know where they’re going to go but I don’t think it’s going to be a good thing for the homeless people or the people in the community who live in houses because they don’t like us to be in their areas, so we’ll see," he said.

The city said the boulders were donated to them by a local quarry and didn't cost them anything.

“What this particular sidewalk project has highlighted is the City's need to continue our work with outreach providers to ensure anyone in need of homelessness services can be directed to a place where they can access them. In fact, the City of Tulsa initiated a pilot program in this area, providing shuttle services to and from Beheard, a nonprofit organization offering daytime shelter, shower facilities, and food accommodations. The City has found this pilot program to be very successful – showing that when support services are offered, they are being utilized at a high level. The City continues to work with outreach providers on a more targeted outreach effort at Denver Avenue Bus Station to offer people access to day services such as restrooms, shade, water, food, and case management.



The City of Tulsa works every day to find alternatives and supportive services for individuals experiencing homelessness. We are confident that between the work underway and the good work of our community response teams, solutions are in place as we work to meet our goals as a city."

With solving homelessness being a key component to his campaign, 2 News requested an interview with Mayor Monroe Nichols or his Senior Advisor for Homelessness Emily Hall.

