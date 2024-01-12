Father arrested, accused in rollover crash that killed daughter

BIXBY, Okla. — The Bixby Police Department arrested a man in connection to a single-car rollover crash that killed his 16-year-old daughter.

BPD said around 9:20 p.m. on Jan. 11, officers responded to a rollover crash near E 171st St and Memorial Dr. Officers found the 16-year-old ejected from the car. She was not wearing a seat belt, according to BPD.

She was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to BPD.

Bixby Public Schools released a letter to families and staff announcing the passing of sophomore student Shelby Binney after a car crash.

Two other kids and an adult were taken to the hospital. BPD said they are family members of Binney. They are being treated for their injuries.

Their conditions are unknown.

The driver was identified by police as Elliott Binney.

After the crash, BPD said Binney fled the scene in another car. Local law enforcement agencies found Binney and arrested him in Checotah.

BPD said he is expected to be charged with first-degree manslaughter, leaving the scene of a collision resulting in death and passing in a no-passing zone.

This is a developing story.

